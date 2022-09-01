D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) Short Interest Update

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the July 31st total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in D and Z Media Acquisition by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in D and Z Media Acquisition by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 54,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in D and Z Media Acquisition by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 44,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

D and Z Media Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DNZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.87. 15,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,852. D and Z Media Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.

About D and Z Media Acquisition

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

