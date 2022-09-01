DAEX (DAX) Price Reaches $0.0038

DAEX (DAX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One DAEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. DAEX has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $143.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAEX has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,065.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00133780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00033765 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00085760 BTC.

DAEX Coin Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io.

Buying and Selling DAEX

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.