Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.04 and last traded at $33.95. 490,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 355,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.70.

Institutional Trading of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $1,073,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth about $1,575,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.

