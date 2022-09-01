Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Daktronics had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.30%.
Daktronics Stock Down 22.1 %
DAKT stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $144.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.32 and a beta of 0.79. Daktronics has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet raised Daktronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Daktronics
Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daktronics (DAKT)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.