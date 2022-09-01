Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Daktronics had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.30%.

Daktronics Stock Down 22.1 %

DAKT stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $144.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.32 and a beta of 0.79. Daktronics has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68.

Separately, TheStreet raised Daktronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAKT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Daktronics by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 74,156 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 96,494 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 44,096 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 13,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

