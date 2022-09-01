Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 30,349 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,349 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,319,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597,221 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,822,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808,254 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,141,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,377,000 after buying an additional 3,062,199 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Vertiv by 52.9% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,587,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,042 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Vertiv by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,295,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,073,000 after buying an additional 1,798,481 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on VRT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Vertiv Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE VRT opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 384.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertiv

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

