Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,054 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,056,000 after buying an additional 154,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 547,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,187,000 after purchasing an additional 128,307 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $15,414,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 182,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,351,000 after buying an additional 111,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 45.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 300,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,936,000 after buying an additional 93,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CROX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

Insider Activity at Crocs

Crocs Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $73.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.16. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.51. Crocs had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 202.79%. The firm had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

