Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $78.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.86.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.05.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

