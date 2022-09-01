Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Veritex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Veritex during the first quarter worth about $218,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veritex by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VBTX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

In other news, CFO Terry Earley purchased 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,390. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average is $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $45.36.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 35.73%. The company had revenue of $94.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.20%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

