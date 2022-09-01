Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,090,000 after acquiring an additional 388,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,576,000 after purchasing an additional 262,052 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,991,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,254,000 after purchasing an additional 216,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,063,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,536,000 after purchasing an additional 170,930 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VO stock opened at $209.45 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.44.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

