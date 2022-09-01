Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,652 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 16.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

NYSE DXC opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXC Technology Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.08.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

