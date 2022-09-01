Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 585 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $731,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $130.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $108.22 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 90.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

