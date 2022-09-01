Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $1.76 Million Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 35.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 67,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after buying an additional 17,572 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth approximately $558,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 19.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,892,000 after purchasing an additional 68,412 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $518,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $116,475.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,180.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Clean Harbors stock opened at $117.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.71. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $124.33.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Read More

