Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,011 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

AXTA opened at $25.75 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.28. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AXTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

