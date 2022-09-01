Databroker Trading Down 3.6% This Week (DTX)

Databroker (DTX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $28.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Databroker

Databroker is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

Buying and Selling Databroker

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

