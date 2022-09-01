DataHighway Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $89.42 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 1st. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $89.42 million and $142,255.00 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for about $2.81 or 0.00014178 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 832.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $804.75 or 0.04065526 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00836146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015430 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00035446 BTC.

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,861,011 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx.

DataHighway Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

