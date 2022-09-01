DB Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 779 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMMV. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 31,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SMMV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.66. 39,901 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.55. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $31.04.

