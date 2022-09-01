DB Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Inari Medical by 266.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Inari Medical by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Inari Medical by 6.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

Inari Medical Stock Performance

In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $617,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,493,387.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $617,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,493,387.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $565,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,206,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,030,278.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,012 shares of company stock worth $10,404,940. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inari Medical stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.68. The company had a trading volume of 31,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,778. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $92.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Stories

