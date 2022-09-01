DB Wealth Management Group LLC Buys New Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its holdings in Blackstone by 1.7% in the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 4.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
Blackstone Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.08. 131,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,702,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.74. The firm has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.
Blackstone Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.
About Blackstone
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone (BX)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.