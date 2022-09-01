DB Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF accounts for 2.9% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,146,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,299,000 after acquiring an additional 564,886 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,370,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,151,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,928,000 after acquiring an additional 87,922 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 176,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 62,127 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,241,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,135,000 after acquiring an additional 59,043 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,033. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $51.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.173 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.