DB Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.0% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $60.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,492,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,318,307. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.63 and its 200-day moving average is $67.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.