DB Wealth Management Group LLC Has $688,000 Position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,444 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTXR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Price Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.38. 30 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,364. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $36.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

