DB Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,342 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 5.3 %

XSD traded down $9.09 on Thursday, hitting $161.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,068. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $141.26 and a 12-month high of $250.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.44.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

