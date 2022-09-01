DB Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.9 %

EPD traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.08. 118,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,649,389. The company has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

