Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

DCPH has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.30.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $16.23 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42.

Institutional Trading of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.37% and a negative net margin of 231.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.