Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
DCPH has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.30.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ DCPH opened at $16.23 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42.
Institutional Trading of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.