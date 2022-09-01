Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DCPH. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.30.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $16.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.42. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $17.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.37% and a negative net margin of 231.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 15,986.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,023,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,165 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.