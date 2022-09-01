Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Short Interest Update

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the July 31st total of 3,770,000 shares. Currently, 12.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 577,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Definitive Healthcare news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $52,844,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 174.3% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,512,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,444 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,533,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,237 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,932,000 after acquiring an additional 497,490 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,695,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,218,000 after acquiring an additional 314,089 shares during the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 3.7 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:DH traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.33. 19,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -57.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

Several research firms have weighed in on DH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

