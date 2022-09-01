Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.00 million-$57.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.41 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.21 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DH opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average is $22.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DH. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Insider Transactions at Definitive Healthcare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

In other Definitive Healthcare news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $52,844,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 2,358.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

