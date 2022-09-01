DeHive (DHV) Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DeHive (DHV) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $521,216.24 and approximately $59,523.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00826677 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015579 BTC.

DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

