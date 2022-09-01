DeHive (DHV) Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DeHive (DHV) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $521,216.24 and approximately $59,523.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00826677 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015579 BTC.
DeHive Profile
DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance.
DeHive Coin Trading
