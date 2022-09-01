Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) CFO Sells $30,940.00 in Stock

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 500 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,952.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.01. The stock had a trading volume of 199,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,375. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 2.32. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 145.45%. The company had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.67 million. Analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKL. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

