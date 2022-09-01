Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €70.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays set a €71.30 ($72.76) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($58.16) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero Trading Down 3.7 %

ETR DHER opened at €41.50 ($42.35) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €43.31 and its 200 day moving average price is €39.72. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a one year high of €134.95 ($137.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.