Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 5,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Dell Technologies Price Performance
DELL stock opened at $38.29 on Thursday. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.00.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 167.38% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity at Dell Technologies
In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,915.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 516,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,015,000 after acquiring an additional 490,936 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 49,373 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,430,000 after buying an additional 59,498 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on DELL. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dell Technologies (DELL)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.