Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 5,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DELL stock opened at $38.29 on Thursday. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 167.38% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.08%.

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,915.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 516,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,015,000 after acquiring an additional 490,936 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 49,373 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,430,000 after buying an additional 59,498 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DELL. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

