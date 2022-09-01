Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 127.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 313,015 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Dell Technologies worth $27,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,506,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $20,267,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dell Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.50. The stock had a trading volume of 48,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,703. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 167.38%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.08%.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.