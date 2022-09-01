Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Trading Up 2.9%

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Rating) traded up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.86 ($0.05). 10,663,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 4,051,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.91. The company has a market capitalization of £53.43 million and a P/E ratio of -38.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.97.

About Deltic Energy

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, focuses on developing oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020. Deltic Energy Plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

