Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Short Interest Update

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the July 31st total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 696,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Denbury

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Denbury by 553.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,925 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth $59,786,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. raised its position in Denbury by 18.6% during the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 4,530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,922,000 after acquiring an additional 710,200 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,142,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Denbury by 74.6% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,302,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,141,000 after purchasing an additional 556,348 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DEN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $107.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.09.

Denbury Stock Down 1.3 %

DEN traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.75. 8,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,524. Denbury has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $93.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 3.21.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Denbury had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $482.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

