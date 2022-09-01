DePay (DEPAY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.00

DePay (DEPAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last seven days, DePay has traded down 1% against the dollar. One DePay coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001026 BTC on popular exchanges. DePay has a total market cap of $430,918.83 and approximately $4.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,550% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,459.14 or 0.07252185 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002273 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00822848 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015555 BTC.
About DePay
DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
DePay Coin Trading
