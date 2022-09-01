Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) were up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.20. Approximately 2,341 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 173,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.
Several equities analysts recently commented on DSGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Design Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Design Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Design Therapeutics Trading Up 3.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05.
Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.
