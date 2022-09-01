Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) were up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.20. Approximately 2,341 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 173,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on DSGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Design Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Design Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Design Therapeutics Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 21,458 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 68.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 69.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

