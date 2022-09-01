Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Short Interest Update

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the July 31st total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 682,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Destination XL Group Price Performance

Destination XL Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,510. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.19. Destination XL Group has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $339.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Destination XL Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.