Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Update

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Deswell Industries Stock Performance

DSWL stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42. Deswell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

Deswell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 6.1%.

About Deswell Industries

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

