Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Price to $375.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to $375.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tesla to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $333.33 price target for the company. Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $271.67 to $293.67 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $391.67 to $366.67 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $279.25.

Shares of TSLA opened at $275.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.62 billion, a PE ratio of 99.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.17. Tesla has a 1 year low of $206.86 and a 1 year high of $414.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.15.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $2,971,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,701 shares in the company, valued at $17,461,383. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $2,971,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,461,383. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,239 shares of company stock valued at $34,610,779. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $7,918,804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,044,000 after buying an additional 4,686,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Tesla by 269,229.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,738,477,000 after buying an additional 1,612,687 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tesla by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after buying an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

