Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €8.86 ($9.04) and last traded at €8.73 ($8.91). 330,355 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €8.65 ($8.83).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of €10.17.

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

