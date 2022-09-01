Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,062 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,171 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Devon Energy worth $33,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 33,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $938,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $804,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 41.4% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 18,648 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Devon Energy Stock Down 3.3 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.53.

NYSE:DVN traded down $2.30 on Thursday, hitting $68.32. 201,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,726,009. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.47%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

