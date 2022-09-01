DEXTools (DEXT) Tops One Day Volume of $224,446.00

DEXTools (DEXT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One DEXTools coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000653 BTC on exchanges. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $12.86 million and approximately $224,446.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DEXTools

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 145,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 98,422,726 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DEXTools Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

