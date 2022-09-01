DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:NOCT)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:NOCT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 1.42% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 39.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 12.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 13,723 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:NOCT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.84. 289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,781. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $34.18 and a 52 week high of $40.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.