DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Buys 1,240 Shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 361.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the period.

Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January Trading Down 0.6 %

TSJA traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $24.53. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.80.

