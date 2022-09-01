DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Buys 730 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 486.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,246,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 38,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,647,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded down $3.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $180.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,582,545. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.75.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

