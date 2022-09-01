DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $699,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.58% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at about $428,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 5.6% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 20.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of BAUG stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $30.22. The stock had a trading volume of 10,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,610. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average of $31.09. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $33.51.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.