DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises 1.0% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT traded down $5.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $248.38. The stock had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,938. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.04 and its 200-day moving average is $264.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $227.97 and a 52 week high of $327.81.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.