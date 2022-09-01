DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.83% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 357.2% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of UFEB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,111. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average is $27.05. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $29.02.

