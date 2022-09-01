DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Purchases 1,128 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $633,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $1,155,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $3,079,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $1,297,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 25.1% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 0.5 %

FMAR traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,286. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $34.36.

