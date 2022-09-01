DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Raises Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,645. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.98.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.